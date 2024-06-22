Gauteng police warn against SM posts regarding gang-related murders

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Gauteng Police have urged social media users to refrain from instilling fear in the communities affected by gang violence.

This follows recent posts alleging that 13 people have been killed in gang affected areas this week.

Police say they have only received three cases of murder this week in Westbury, Sophiatown and no gang related murders in Eldorado Park, Riverlea, Noordgesig and other areas.

Police are keeping a close eye on several communities in Gauteng.

This after a social media post began circulating over the weekend, claiming that several people had been killed due to gang violence in Westbury and Sophiatown.

Police however have refuted these claims, warning the public not to be taken in by misinformation on social media. They say they have put measures in place to deal with gang violence is those areas.

“The police have been making inroads in reducing gang related violence. On Thursday, a gang affiliated suspect was arrested for murder. He has appeared in court and has been remanded in custody. He is due back in court on the 29 June 2024,” says Gauteng Police Spokesperson Brenda Muridili.