Gauteng Police to probe attempted break-in at an IEC warehouse

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Gauteng police are looking for suspects who allegedly tried to break into an IEC provincial warehouse in Johannesburg on Tuesday night. The Electoral Commission says a group of people had followed a truck transporting material back to the warehouse and tried to gain entry inside.

Following the conclusion of elections, local storage sites are rationalized, and material is kept safe at centralized facilities.

A case has been registered and the police are investigating.

“I can’t say a lot about it except to say these are sad things we should never be against this and every peace-loving South African should condemn this. There should not be such sustained attacks on a Chapter 9 institution that is trying to simply do its job. It just can’t be so, you know. We are saddened by it. It’s cowardly and it must be condemned for what it is,” says Mosotho Moepya, IEC Chairperson.

Video: Gauteng SAPS to probe attempted IEC warehouse break in