Gauteng police seize counterfeit goods worth R27.5 million

Gauteng police have seized counterfeit and illicit goods worth more than R27.5 million during a four-day operation across the province.

The raids, conducted between Monday and Friday, targeted businesses and storage facilities in Tshwane, the West Rand, Sedibeng and Johannesburg.

More than 56 000 counterfeit and illicit items were confiscated as police say they continue cracking down on the illegal trade.

The operation began in Pretoria central where police confiscated counterfeit toner cartridges, before moving to Kagiso and Evaton.

There they seized counterfeit goods, illicit pharmaceutical products and other illegal items.

The biggest haul was made at storage facilities in Randburg and Heidelberg, where police recovered more than 54 000 counterfeit clothing items and shoes.

Gauteng police say they will continue working with brand owners and other law enforcement agencies to dismantle the illegal trade in counterfeit goods.

#sapsGP [COUNTERFEIT GOODS RAIDS: GAUTENG POLICE SEIZE COUNTERFEIT ILLICIT GOODS WORTH MORE THAN R27.5 MILLION IN FOUR-DAY OPERATION] #SAPS in Gauteng, through the Provincial Counterfeit Unit, continues to intensify efforts to combat the manufacturing, distribution and sale of… pic.twitter.com/1BoDckBxuW — SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) July 31, 2026

-Reporting by Sphiwe Mkhize