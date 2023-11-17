Gauteng police seize chemicals worth R200 million

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

Gauteng police have seized chemicals used to manufacture drugs to the street value of approximately R200 million in Kya Sands, Johannesburg.

The seizure was made yesterday during a raid on a storage facility. Police discovered more than 360 bags of chemicals that are used to manufacture drugs.

A 35-year-old foreign national was arrested and charged with dealing in dangerous substances. He is expected to appear in court soon.

Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo says the seizure is a significant blow to drug dealers in Gauteng.

“The drugs seized have the potential to cause a lot of harm to our communities,” he says.

“We are committed to working with our partners to disrupt the supply of drugs and bring those responsible to justice.”

The seizure is the latest in a series of successful operations by the Gauteng police against drug dealers.

In recent months, police have seized millions of rands worth of drugs and arrested dozens of suspects.

