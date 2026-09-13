Gauteng police probe deaths of four women in Kempton Park

The Acting Gauteng Police Commissioner, Major-General Fred Kekana says police are not ruling out any possibilities as they investigate the deaths of four women whose bodies were found in the Kempton Park area east of Johannesburg over the past two months.

Kekana says it is too early to conclude that the cases are linked or that they are the work of a single perpetrator.

The identity of a woman whose body was found behind a hotel in Rhodesfield also remains unconfirmed.

Her family has yet to establish whether it is that of the missing 38-year-old Elizabeth Mokolo Moselakgomo,

Kekana has also warned members of the public about the dangers of meeting people through online dating platforms.

“Approximately 10 cases have been reported at Kempton Park Police Station, where individuals met people online and were subsequently lured to locations where they were allegedly robbed or sexually assaulted. We are therefore, issuing a stern warning to members of the public, particularly those using dating platforms. People must exercise extreme caution.”

CRIME | Major General Fred Kekana says the fourth body found on 12 September in Kempton Park is believed to be that of a 38-year-old woman who was apparently attacked while out jogging. This is pending formal identification by her family. pic.twitter.com/liXhf6zndC — SABC News (@SABCNews) September 13, 2026

VIDEO | Police brief media on missing Kempton Park woman