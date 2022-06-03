Police in Gauteng are investigating the death of three children in Ivory Park outside Midrand in Johannesburg. The three died on Tuesday.

It’s believed that the children ate meat laced with rat poison. The grandmother had reportedly laced the meat with rat poison to catch the rats at night.

However, the children who are in Grade one and two found the meat after school and shared it with their younger siblings. Police spokesperson Dimakatso Sello says an inquest docket has been opened.

“An inquest case has been opened at Ivory Park on 31 May 2022. Following the death of children ages 16 months, six years, and 8-years old. The circumstances surrounding the incident are unknown at this stage. An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death. Police investigation continues.”

Meanwhile, Gauteng’s Education MEC, Panyaza Lesufi, has expressed shock after learning about the tragic deaths.

“We wish to convey our sincerest condolences to the family, and the school community.”

MEDIA STATEMENT: @EducationGP1 MEC @Lesufi is shocked to learn about two more tragic learner deaths of a Grade 1 boy & Grade 2 girl from Kaalfontein Primary School & a one year old non-schooling girl child who were all siblings & unfortunately passed away on Tuesday, 31 May 2022 pic.twitter.com/b0MS9S9SKE — Gauteng Department of Education (@EducationGP1) June 2, 2022

The Gauteng Department of Education has dispatched its Psycho-Social Support Unit to the school to offer counselling to the school. The services have also been offered to the bereaved family.