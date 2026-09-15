Gauteng police confirm woman’s body discovered in Tembisa on 7 Sept

Police have confirmed that another woman’s body was found on Monday last week in Clayville, Tembisa.

This brings to seven the number of women’s bodies discovered in the past two months in and around the area, which is now being investigated by a specialised team.

The woman, believed to be in her late 20s, was found in a river next to Tembisa Mall.

Acting Gauteng Police Commissioner Fred Kekana, “Body of a female in her late 20s was observed in the river in Clayville next to Dambusa Mall. Therefore, this body will also then be included as part of the, to be investigated by part of the whole team. Therefore, we don’t have, it’s no more six bodies, this one will include it as the seventh body, so that we don’t leave anything. She was found naked but with her underwear on. We don’t want to speculate whether clothes were taken by the river, flow of river or what, but we included it now to be part of what we are going to look at.”

Earlier it was reported a sixth woman’s body has been discovered in Kwa-Thema, Springs, in Ekurhuleni: