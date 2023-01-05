Gauteng Traffic police have raised concern about the number of young people being arrested for drunken driving. About 100 drunk drivers have been arrested on Gauteng roads since the beginning of the festive season.

Spokesperson Sello Manemare says the majority of those arrested are between the ages of 19 and 35.

“We have major issues with drunken drivers, over 100 people have been arrested for drunken driving, driving under the influence of alcohol. Remember that’s a criminal offense and it doesn’t need us to issue a citation. It is direct arrested, and you have been sentenced to direct imprisonment for up to 7 years without the option of a fine. Especially the young people, we found that they were the most driving under the influence. Young people between the ages of 19 years and 35 years, are the vulnerable groups in terms of drunken driving.”