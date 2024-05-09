Gauteng Police Commissioner to detail election security plans

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Gauteng Police Commissioner Tommy Mthombeni will outline plans to ensure a safe and secure May 29th elections. He will brief members of the Gauteng Legislature’s Portfolio Committee on Community Safety as part of the committee’s oversight role.

Mthombeni will indicate how the police will ensure that voters can cast their ballots in a climate free from intimidation.

Last month ministers in the Justice, Crime prevention and security cluster announced that a no-nonsense approach will be taken regarding security leading up to the elections.

No incitement will be tolerated and those who plan to protest can do so, but not violate the rights of those who want to vote.

