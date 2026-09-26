Gauteng police cannot rule out serial killer in Ekurhuleni

Gauteng Police Commissioner Tommy Mthombeni says they cannot rule out the possibility that a serial killer is on the loose in Ekurhuleni.

This follows the murders of women with striking similarities.

Investigators are examining links between the cases as concerns grow over the killings.

Police discovered another woman’s body in Tembisa on Saturday morning.

WATCH | Gauteng Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Tommy Mthombeni says police cannot rule out the possibility of a serial killer following the discovery of a woman’s body at Mooifontein Cemetery in Thembisa. He says it is too early to confirm a link to other victims. pic.twitter.com/j2VO0AqlW5 — SABC News (@SABCNews) September 26, 2026

Ten bodies have been found in Ekurhuleni and one in Soweto in a period of three months.

Mthombeni says that, at this stage, we have dealt with this crime scene. As for now, one could not confirm whether this body is a victim which linked with the other bodies or other victims. I must just indicate that when I spoke, I indicated that we are having similar victimology in terms of the Modus operandi. We can systematically say this person is linked to others, but for now it’s not something which we can overrule to say there’s a serial killer, but we cannot conclusively indicate at the moment.”

-Reporting by Culvin Mabasa

VIDEO | Thembisa in shock as body of a woman is found in Mooifontein Cemetery in Thembisa: