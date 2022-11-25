The police in Gauteng have arrested a man suspected to be responsible for the Monaco Tavern shooting in Mamelodi east of Pretoria in July this year.

Three armed men wearing balaclavas stormed the tavern and started firing shots in the air before shooting and killing a 33-year-old man.

According to a statement, the 25-year-old suspect was arrested by the Tshwane Anti-Drug Unit. The suspect, who is on the police’s list of most wanted suspects, was found in possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

He’s also linked to other cases including car hijacking, murder, attempted murder and possession of an unlicensed firearm.

The suspect is expected to appear before the Mamelodi Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

The Mamelodi shooting was a week after 16 people were killed in Soweto at another tavern.

There were also tavern shootings in Katlehong where two people were killed and in Pietermaritzburg four were killed and eight hospitalized.