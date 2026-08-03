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Gauteng PKTT arrests five suspects in political murder cases

Police arrest by the SAPS.
  • Police arrest by the SAPS.
  • Image Credits :
  • X | @SAPoliceService
SABC News

The South African Police Service (SAPS) says it has made a major breakthrough in cracking politically linked murders in Gauteng.

The SAPS says five suspects have been arrested in two separate high-profile cases.

Two suspects have been arrested for the 2025 murder of ANC Ward 10 councillor Thabang Masemola in Mamelodi, while three others face charges in connection with the murder of EFF member Aaron Makola.

National Police Spokesperson Athlenda Mathe says the arrests follow investigations by the newly established Gauteng Political Killings Task Team (PKTT).

“The pair will reappear before the Mamelodi Magistrate’s Court where the PKTT will link the alleged hitman, 41-year-old Vusimuzi Champ Gebuza to two additional cases of murder and attempted murder involving two other individuals. These cases all took place in Mamelodi in 2023 and 2024. In the second case, following the discovery of the body of EFF member Aaron Makola by the PKTT, investigators from the Gauteng PKTT tracked down and arrested his alleged killers.”

Gauteng SAPS makes breakthrough in political murder cases: 

-Report by Culvin Mabasa

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