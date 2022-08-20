The Gauteng education department has called on parents to upload documents now that the online application period for the 2022 admissions has been closed.

The department says almost 750 000 Grade 1 and 8 applications have been successfully recorded.

The department’s spokesperson Steve Mabona says parents who have not uploaded documents will still have time.

“There are some parents that are still continuing to apply as we speak. So, our advice to parents who are applying now is for them to make sure that at least they try to upload documents after applying, failing which, we will still give them an opportunity … there’s seven days after they have applied, seven days of school days, just to make sure that they submit those documents at schools that they would’ve applied to. So, the system will shut down thereafter, we will then give them an opportunity to submit those documents at schools,” says Mabona.

Gauteng education confident about its online application system: