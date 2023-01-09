With only one day until the start of the inland provinces’ school year in 2023, some Gauteng parents are calling the online scholar registration system a failure.

Lines are zigzagging in different Regional Education Centres in the province as parents try to secure space for their grade 1 and 8 learners before Wednesday.

This mother who is at the Soweto centre says the old system was better. “Most of the children that we have, are raised by grandmothers. They do not have any facilities. Why can’t schools, grade 7’s go to the hall? Meet up with the parents and the children in a proper direction. Now they are giving parents schools that we never choose. Why are they choosing schools for parents?”