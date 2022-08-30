The Director of Public Prosecution in Gauteng has been given the mandate to make a decision on the second docket in the Senzo Meyiwa murder case.

However, the decision can only be made after the court’s finding on the outcome of the consideration of the credibility of the docket.

The second docket seeks to prosecute the people who were present at the crime scene where Meyiwa was fatally shot in Vosloorus in Ekurhuleni in 2014.

They include his then-girlfriend Kelly Khumalo.

Five men have since been arrested and are standing trial for the former Orlando Pirate’s goalkeeper.

The National Prosecuting Authority’s Lumka Mahanjana says, “The Gauteng Division is to decide on the second docket. It has now been transferred to the Gauteng local division. However, that can only be decided after the outcomes of the current docket having considered the credibility finding by the court.”

Legal representatives

Earlier this month, the court heard that accused 1 to 4 in the Senzo Meyiwa trial will not be getting new legal representatives when the trial resumes on September 5.

This comes after instructing Attorney Tshepo Thobane, who had been working with Advocate Malesela Teffo, told the court that he will be continuing with the case as the legal representative for the four accused.

Matters got off to a rocky start when Thobane told the judge that the court had erred when it postponed the matter on the basis of allowing the accused a chance to get new legal representatives when he had been part of the defence team.

Judge Tshifhiwa Maumela challenged this assertion by Thobane saying he had not been in court on the day of Teffo’s withdrawal without informing the court of his whereabouts, that Teffo had made no mention of Thobane when he withdrew, and that Thobane had not taken it upon himself to inform the court soon after that he would continue to represent the four accused.

Thobane has apologised for this, saying he had not meant any disrespect to the court, an apology which the judge accepted, also welcoming Thobane’s announcement that he would continue with the matter, saying it saved the court’s time.

VIDEO: The court proceedings, August 2, 2022:



Additional reporting by Sipho Kekana.