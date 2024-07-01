Gauteng MECs announcement postponed again

Reading Time: 2 minutes

For the second time, newly re-elected Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi was unable to announce members of the executive council (MECs) of the provincial legislature.

Monday’s delays come as negotiations between the African National Congress (ANC) and Democratic Alliance (DA) deadlocked.

The DA in the province claimed that they were boycotting the proceedings.

The ANC in the province says the Premier was ready to announce.

However, they were urged by national leadership to relook the challenges with the DA.

The ANC is adamant they will announce its provincial executive by Tuesday, whether or not they reach an agreement with the DA.

ANC Gauteng Provincial Secretary Thembinkosi “TK” Nciza says they are not forming a coalition with theDA but they are following a framework of the ANC as adopted in by the ANC’s National Executive Committee.

Nciza says they want other parties to come and participate, he further says Gauteng will form government with or without the DA…

“We have deadlocked not once with the Democratic Alliance in the province because we don’t believe what they are raising is really reasonable. But, when we start hitting facts the first time, we, the Premier was not contested at the legislature including the Speaker and the Deputy Speaker was agreements according to us, a from here we just deadlocked.”