Gauteng MEC vows action against taxi industry criminality

Gauteng Roads and Transport MEC, Kedibone Diale-Tlabela, has condemned incidents of intimidation, threats, and extortion in the taxi industry.

Diale-Tlabela says there is no place for criminality in Gauteng’s public transport system.

The MEC is calling on all stakeholders to put an end to any other form of unlawful conduct. The matter was brought to the attention of the Provincial Taxi Task Team, following reports of alleged criminality within the industry.

The MEC’s spokesperson, Lesiba Mpya, says the Department will revoke the operating licences of those found to be involved in wrongdoing.

WATCH | Gauteng Transport MEC Kedibone Diale-Tlabela says route disputes remain a challenge and solutions must be found to address conflicts in the taxi industry. pic.twitter.com/DXzkANNvfk — SABC News (@SABCNews) July 20, 2026

“The MEC has further emphasised that where unlawful conduct involves a holder of an operating licence, the department will pursue all applicable legal processes to ensure that the operator’s licence is revoked or otherwise dealt with in accordance with the law,” says Mpya.

WATCH | Gauteng MEC for Roads and Transport Kedibone Diale-Tlabela says she has met with about 11 taxi associations in the province, but laments the industry’s lack of cooperation in investigations into taxi-related killings and violence. pic.twitter.com/9Ko3FNKvCq — SABC News (@SABCNews) July 22, 2026

Mpya says that the taxi industry is urged to resolve disputes and differences through established industry structures and lawful processes.

“Intimidation and coercion cannot be allowed to undermine the stability of the industry,” adds Mpya.