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Gauteng MEC vows action against taxi industry criminality

  • Taxi driver inside the vehicle
  • Image Credits :
  • Reuters
Mbalenhle Mthethwa

Gauteng Roads and Transport MEC, Kedibone Diale-Tlabela, has condemned incidents of intimidation, threats, and extortion in the taxi industry.

Diale-Tlabela says there is no place for criminality in Gauteng’s public transport system.

The MEC is calling on all stakeholders to put an end to any other form of unlawful conduct. The matter was brought to the attention of the Provincial Taxi Task Team, following reports of alleged criminality within the industry.

The MEC’s spokesperson, Lesiba Mpya, says the Department will revoke the operating licences of those found to be involved in wrongdoing.

“The MEC has further emphasised that where unlawful conduct involves a holder of an operating licence, the department will pursue all applicable legal processes to ensure that the operator’s licence is revoked or otherwise dealt with in accordance with the law,” says Mpya.

Mpya says that the taxi industry is urged to resolve disputes and differences through established industry structures and lawful processes.

“Intimidation and coercion cannot be allowed to undermine the stability of the industry,” adds Mpya.

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