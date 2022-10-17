Water and Sanitation Minister, Senzo Mchunu, has committed to increase the bulk water allocation to the Rand Water system as an emergency measure to address water shortages in Gauteng metros, as well as districts and local municipalities. This follows water restrictions imposed by Rand Water in the province.

In a statement, the Department of Water and Sanitation says this is a response to deteriorating water levels in reservoirs. The department says it will temporarily increase the allocation for the abstraction of bulk water to Rand Water’s system in order to meet the demand.

The affected metros are Johannesburg, Tshwane, and Ekurhuleni. Level Two water restrictions have been enforced in some areas including the Johannesburg Metro.

Mchunu says the increase of the bulk water allocation to Rand Water should bring much-needed relief to affected metros in Gauteng.

Mchunu held an emergency meeting on Monday morning to engage with Rand Water and representatives of all affected metros, districts and local municipalities affected by Rand Water’s water restrictions.

Minister Mchunu’s spokesperson Kamogelo Mogotsi says more water will be made available to Rand Water as a temporary measure.

“Currently, Rand Water abstracts 4400 mega litres of water and has already exceeded this allocation by over 1600 megalitres since the beginning of the spring season. The Minister said while the increased allocation will bring in some relief to those municipalities experiencing restrictions due to high usage and demand, municipalities need to come up with measures to deal with those wasting water including imposing penalties and addressing the challenge of water leaks on municipal reticulation systems.”

