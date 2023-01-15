A full bench of three judges will deliver judgment on Monday in President Cyril Ramaphosa’s urgent application to halt former President Jacob Zuma from taking any further steps to his private prosecution bid against him.

The Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg heard arguments on Friday from lawyers on behalf of the President, the former President, and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) on the matter.

Former President Zuma is accusing Ramaphosa of failing to act regarding prosecutor the alleged disclosure of his medical records.

Zuma also accused the NPA of being dishonest in relation to the issuing of the nolle prosequi certificates.

Lawyer for President Ramaphosa, Advocate Ngwako Maenetje argued that the President’s rights would be trampled upon in the private prosecution bid launched by former President Zuma.

Maenetje told the court that the head of state has a right not to be hauled to a criminal court as per the summons issued by his predecessor.

Advocate Dali Mpofu on behalf of former President Zuma, who opposed the application, told the court, among other things, that the matter was not urgent and that the President could defend his case in court on the 19th of January 2023 as directed by the summons.

Meanwhile, the NPA refuted claims that it shielded the President through its statement clarifying the issuing of the Nolle Prosequi certificates.

The judgment is expected to proceed at 9:30 am.

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s bid against Zuma: Sinawo Makangela