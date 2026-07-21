Gauteng health passes halfway mark of Mandela Month Surgical Marathon

The Gauteng Department of Health says it has passed the halfway mark of its 2026 Mandela Month Surgical Marathon, completing more than six hundred surgeries and clinical procedures in just over a week.

Gauteng Health Department spokesperson Steve Mabona says the campaign demonstrates the growing capacity of five participating hospitals, which include Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic, Kalafong Provincial Tertiary, Steve Biko Academic and Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital, to reduce surgical waiting lists.

He says the surgical marathon will run until 31 July.

“To date, ophthalmology has recorded the highest number of completed procedures at 273, followed by obstetrics and gynaecology (88), general surgery (73), orthopaedic surgery (40), breast surgery (34), urology (29) and plastic and reconstructive surgery (26).”

“Other procedures completed include maxillofacial and oral surgery, surgical gastroenterology, burn care, thoracic surgery, neurosurgery and other specialised interventions that continue to improve patients’ quality of life,” explains Mabona. -Reporting by Nonhlanhla Ntshingila