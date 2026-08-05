Gauteng Health mourns death of 19-year-old nursing student

Gauteng’s Department of Health is mourning the death of a 19-year-old first year nursing student from the Chris Hani Baragwanath Nursing College in Soweto, Johannesburg.

The student was found dead in her residence room on Tuesday evening, prompting a police investigation into the circumstances surrounding her death.

Department Spokesperson Steve Mabona says the South African Police Service is investigating circumstances surrounding this incident.

“The department is currently prioritising the well-being of students and staff affected by this loss. Counselling and psycho-social support services have been activated for students, lecturers and staff at the college. Support is also being extended to the family during this difficult period. We extend our deepest condolences to the family, friends and fellow students,” says Mabona.

-Report by Culvin Mabasa