The Gauteng Department of Health says it remains concerned about the continued attacks against Emergency Medical Services personnel in the province, when they respond to emergency calls.

The department’s spokesperson Motalatale Modiba says in 2022 alone, there were eleven attacks against EMS. These include, an attempted sexual assault, hijacking, damage to an ambulance after being hit with stones and armed robbery.

“In a recent incident, Gauteng EMS personnel also known as the Green Angels were robbed of their belongings at gun point while waiting for a security escort at a local filling station to go service a call at Angelo squatter camp in Boksburg.”

“The Department condemns the continuing senseless attacks on EMS personnel. These incidents do not only put lives the Green Angels in danger but make it difficult for them to provide emergency medical services to those who desperately need it”, says Modiba.

“It is commendable that the team remains highly commited to serving the people of Gauteng, therefore we appeal to local communities to work with law enforcement agencies to bring an end to attacks on emergency personnel”, says Gauteng Health MEC Dr Nomathemba Mokgethi.