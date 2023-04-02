Gauteng Health MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko says more centres of excellence should be built to support children with autism.

This as South Africa joins the global community to mark World Autism Awareness Day this Sunday.

This year’s theme calls on everyone to accept and support people with autism in society, especially in the workplace.

Provincial Health Department Spokesperson Motaletale Modiba says, “We know that autistic people to this day continue to face stigma in various factors of society and it is important that we use this awareness day to draw attention to that so autistic people actually have equal access to opportunities in South Africa.”