The Gauteng Health Department will today launch a digital fingerprint system in Germiston, east of Johannesburg. It is an attempt to address the challenge of unclaimed and unidentified bodies at its eleven mortuaries in the province.

Earlier this year, the department announced that it had more than 938 unclaimed bodies.

The department says the system will improve the quality of fingerprints and ensure immediate identification of bodies.

Spokesperson, Motalatale Modiba, says they will use biometric technology and will have access to the Home Affairs Department, the South African Police Service (SAPS) and the national credit bureau’s database.

“For years we’ve had a challenge of unclaimed and unidentified bodies, and this denied the families an opportunity to give a dignified send off to their loved ones. But because of technology, there are systems that are now being introduced and even the current backlog of unidentified bodies can actually be addressed.”

