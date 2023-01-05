The Gauteng Health Department has warned the public about bogus adverts for jobs, internships, and bursaries that are doing the rounds on social media.

In the latest scam, a text message was sent to people inviting them to an interview at the Steve Biko Academic Hospital in Pretoria.

The Health Department says that if a person is shortlisted for a job, they will send a formal invitation letter and won’t communicate through text messages.

Gauteng Health spokesperson, Motalatala Modiba says, “We do understand the plight that is facing many communities as far as job opportunities are concerned. But we would just want to advise the public to be cautious. We have official platforms which we use to advertise those kinds of opportunities. It’s better for people to enquire than to find themselves having volunteered their details could later be used against them.”