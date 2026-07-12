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Gauteng Health appeals against vandalism after theft at Chris Hani

Entrance to Chris Hani Baragwanath hospital.
  • Entrance to Chris Hani Baragwanath hospital.
  • Image Credits :
  • SABC News
SABC News

The Gauteng Health Department has appealed to the public to respect government property following the alleged theft and vandalism of infrastructure at the Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital in Soweto.

A man was caught by hospital security with stolen hospital taps.

A criminal case has been opened at the Diepkloof Police Station.

The Health Department’s Steve Mabona says, “The department will continue to work very closely with the police as they conduct their investigation. As a department, we appeal to members of the public to always respect and protect government property. Theft and vandalism of healthcare infrastructure compromise service delivery and negatively affect patients at all our facilities.”

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