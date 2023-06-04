The Gauteng provincial government has launched an investigation into a fire that gutted an informal settlement in Zandspruit, north of Johannesburg.

Two people were killed in the blaze, and 10 families were left homeless.

The City of Joburg Emergency Management Services Spokesperson, Nana Radebe-Qiba, warned that communities needed to be on alert for fire hazards.

“We are anticipating an increase in fire, be it in informal settlements or formal settlements, because we are all now using candles and other fire devices to ensure that we have light and we are able to cook. We must urge communities to take care of these fire appliances and not leave them unattended.”

