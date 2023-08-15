The Gauteng provincial government and the liquor industry signed a pledge to ensure that the sector prioritises safety over profit.

The partnership aims to ensure that all liquor traders and retailers are equipped to trade responsibly and adhere to liquor trading and licensing conditions.

Gauteng Department of Economic Development spokesperson, Bongiwe Gambu says, “The Gauteng Liquor Pledge marks a turning point in our commitment as a province in creating a safer and more responsible environment for our communities. And of course, acknowledging that by prioritising safety over profits and ensuring effective regulation, we are taking proactive steps towards positive change in the sector. The pledge commits to responsible liquor trading, consumption, and distribution. It not only underscores the need for ethical practices within the liquor industry but also supports the growth of a prosperous province.”