Gauteng government defends Arnold Malotana’s appointment

The Gauteng government says it is sticking to its decision to appoint former Health HOD Arnold Malotana as Johannesburg’s Head of Public Safety.

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) is still probing Malotana’s alleged involvement in procurement fraud and bid-rigging.

This is linked to corrupt payments and irregularities involving the Gauteng Health Department and Tembisa Hospital.

Gauteng government spokesperson, Elijah Mhlanga, says all due process should be completed.

“In this country, we have agreed as a country that everyone, even if you are accused, remains innocent until proven guilty. So as things stand right now, Arnold is just the subject of an investigation, but has not been found guilty.”

“As a result of that, he’s able to get another job somewhere and continue to work while the investigation is also continuing. Until such time that he’s found guilty. He should not be stopped from exploring opportunities,” adds Mhlanga.

Meanwhile, earlier this week, the Democratic Alliance (DA) called on Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi to blacklist government officials who are being investigated for corruption.

The party says their names should be put on the National Central Register for Verification of Dismissals and Resignations, pending their disciplinary cases.

According to the DA, Lesufi’s failure to take action allowed some of these officials to be redeployed or appointed in other government positions.