Search
Close this search box.
sabc-plus-logo

Home

Gauteng government defends Arnold Malotana’s appointment

  • Former Health HOD Arnold Malotana.
  • Image Credits :
  • X-@GautengProvince
SABC News

The Gauteng government says it is sticking to its decision to appoint former Health HOD Arnold Malotana as Johannesburg’s Head of Public Safety.

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) is still probing Malotana’s alleged involvement in procurement fraud and bid-rigging.

This is linked to corrupt payments and irregularities involving the Gauteng Health Department and Tembisa Hospital.

Gauteng government spokesperson, Elijah Mhlanga, says all due process should be completed.

“In this country, we have agreed as a country that everyone, even if you are accused, remains innocent until proven guilty. So as things stand right now, Arnold is just the subject of an investigation, but has not been found guilty.”

“As a result of that, he’s able to get another job somewhere and continue to work while the investigation is also continuing. Until such time that he’s found guilty. He should not be stopped from exploring opportunities,” adds Mhlanga.

Meanwhile, earlier this week, the Democratic Alliance (DA) called on Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi to blacklist government officials who are being investigated for corruption.

The party says their names should be put on the National Central Register for Verification of Dismissals and Resignations, pending their disciplinary cases.

According to the DA, Lesufi’s failure to take action allowed some of these officials to be redeployed or appointed in other government positions.

MOST READ
  1. Trevor Tutu, son of late Arch Desmond Tutu, passes away
  2. Parents of missing Joburg toddler fear he’s been trafficked
  3. Govt’s response to Zuma’s Gupta meeting in India under scrutiny
  4. Former KZN MEC for Human Settlements Dr Ntuthuko Mahlaba passes away
  5. Olivenhoutbosch residents protest against undocumented migrants
  6. Church urges compassion for migrants during repatriation
  7. Family of missing Gallants player Thapelo Dhludhlu receives threats
  8. Ellis Park roars as SA beat England in Nations Championship opener
  9. Iranians mourn Khamenei at Tehran farewell ceremony
  10. Iranians flock to Khamenei’s funeral after wartime death
RELATED STORIES
Preferred Source Follow on Google News