Reading Time: < 1 minute

Rand Water has notified consumers in some parts of Gauteng that they will experience long supply disruptions when it embarks on a 37-day maintenance work schedule.

The period will start next Saturday and end on the 29th of next month. This as water supply disruptions have been impacting Johannesburg, Tshwane and Ekurhuleni municipalities from as far back as last year.

Rand Water spokesperson Makenosi Maroo says, “What we are undertaking is an extensive proactive maintenance project of our infrastructure and assets. We’re not intending to not have water from June 22 to July 29. We are going to be doing maintenance work area by area, in different municipalities, and at different pump stations and reservoirs. The project will begin June 22 in Mogale City.”

Gauteng faces 37-day Rand Water maintenance disruption: Makenosi Maroo