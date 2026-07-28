Gauteng establishes skills council to support economic growth

With youth unemployment remaining one of Gauteng’s biggest challenges, the province is looking to skills development as a key driver of economic growth and job creation.

The provincial government has officially launched the Gauteng Human Resource Development Council in Pretoria, bringing together government, business, labour, academia, and civil society, to align education and training with the province’s economic needs.

Leaders say the initiative is aimed at tackling youth unemployment and ensuring young people have the skills needed in a changing economy.

The Gauteng Human Resource Development Council is expected to become the province’s highest decision-making platform on skills development.

It will oversee the implementation of the Gauteng Master Skills Plan Three, which aims to prepare people for jobs in sectors that are expected to drive future economic growth.

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi says the province cannot grow its economy without investing in people. He says the council will ensure that education, training and skills development respond directly to the needs of the economy, while helping create employment opportunities for Gauteng’s residents.

“This is not a multi-billion investment or multi-million investment. It’s a continuation of our day-to-day work and we, hopefully, will reach as many people as possible. You can see from the presentation, we are now strengthening what we said is the program which is a program that attracted ordinary people who are marginalised in the township. The one million is to target young million in township, in formal settlements and hostels and say there are opportunities of training,” says Lesufi.

The initiative has also received backing from national government.

Deputy Minister of Higher Education and Training, Dr Nomusa Dube-Ncube, says stronger collaboration between government, higher education institutions and industry is essential if South Africa is to address unemployment and the country’s growing skills gap.

“I’m glad to hear that skills development has also been localised to look at areas of economic growth, premiere, because it is what, as the department, we’ve really been focusing on with modernisation of our curriculum. We look at each province and say, ‘what are the strengths of this province?’ Province Eastern Cape, what are the strengths? Automotive industry, green economy, agriculture and so on and so on,” she explains.

However, not everyone is convinced. Some Gauteng residents say the launch of the council is just another in a long line of government promises that have failed to translate into jobs.

Twenty-six-year-old Jancinto Baloyi, who has been unemployed for the past two years, says he has heard similar commitments before.

“This is empty promises. We have been hearing this before and not getting anything. For example, I have been applying and not getting anything. So, this benefits a few selected people,” says Baloyi.

The provincial government says the Gauteng Human Resource Development Council will guide the implementation of the Gauteng Master Skills Plan and monitor progress as the province works to build a skilled workforce and stimulate economic growth.

By Musa Mhlongo