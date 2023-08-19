The Gauteng Education Department has resolved to shut down the Crowthorne Christian Academy in Midrand north of Johannesburg.

The private school has been embroiled in a controversy following a dispute with the parents of a black learner.

It was during the controversy over the learner’s dreadlocks hairstyle that the department discovered that the school had relocated from its original licensed location to the new premises.

Gauteng learner allegedly kicked out because of hair: Steve Mabona

The relocation happened without informing the department’s relevant authorities.

Gauteng Education Department Xolani Mkhwemte, “However, when officials visited the school on Thursday in Midrand where they illegally moved to without permission, the owners had locked the gates and closed the school.

We have therefore taken a decision to give the school a notice of closure as they are operating illegally. We are prepared to place all affected learners of the school to alternative schools as we believe that Crowthorne Christian Academy is not an institution that can effectively educate children.”