The Gauteng MEC for Education, Matome Chiloane, says his department is launching a programme to build new classrooms and complete schools they had started building before the beginning of next year’s school calendar.

Chiloane addressed the media on the progress made in placing Grade 1 and Grade 8 learners, in Johannesburg earlier today.

He says 270 000 online applications for the 2024 placements have been processed.

We are looking to build about 2 300 additional classrooms, and then we continue with the delivery of mobile. We are looking to source over 2 600 mobiles; further, we have satellite schools that we will also be looking into establishing across the province, especially in high-pressure areas. We will be identifying vacant land and working with immediate nearby schools so we can set up these satellite schools across the province where there is a need.”

Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane updates on the 2024 online placement process:

Matome Chiloane says parents and guardians who have applied for the placement of Grade 1 and Grade 8 learners will receive text messages on the 4th of next month.

The message will indicate where the learner has been offered space.

He says parents will have 7 days to respond to the message.

“So, you have seven days to apply your mind. If you do not make a decision, in seven days we place the child because sometimes you can get offers from four schools that you applied to and then you delay, the delay means the system recognises these four schools as being occupied. So to open up, we are going to take decisions. Parents will have seven days from the 4th of September until the seven days lapse to accept or reject the placement offer.”