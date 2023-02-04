The Gauteng Education Department says it’s prioritising in schools.

MEC Matome Chiloane visited the Geluksdal Secondary School in Brakpan on Friday where a boy was stabbed to death.

[WATCH]: Gauteng Education MEC @matomekopano visited Geluksdal Secondary School in Brakpan, Ekurhuleni today following the fatal stabbing of a Grade 10 boy learner on Thursday, 2 February 2023. pic.twitter.com/RWlIRCVE94

— Gauteng Department of Education (@EducationGP1) February 3, 2023

Police say the grade 10 learner was stabbed after a fight between classmates on Thursday.

This is the second incident of school violence in Gauteng in the past week.

Chiloane says the department will beef up security at schools.

“It is concerning for us as a department to experience such and we are really worried that there seems to be a silent escalation of violent attacks on each other from learners such as the incident in Soweto and last few incidents in that area but also the one in Geluksdal. We know that this time it was not necessarily learners but people from outside who stabbed and killed the learner. At best what we can do is to ensure that we enforce and strengthen the security in schools especially identified schools in hotspot areas.”

In the video below, Chiloane condemns violence in Gauteng schools: