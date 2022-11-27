The Gauteng Education Department says matric learners are left with less than two weeks to finish their exams. The department is now focusing on marking preparation.

“The process will be concluded smoothly and they have 26 marking centres. So they’re ready for marking.”

Speaking during a media briefing in Johannesburg, on Sunday, MEC Matome Chiloane says the process has largely been incident-free. However, the department is concerned about part-time learners who didn’t sit for exams.

Chiloane has also indicated that much progress has been made for grades 1 and 8 placements for the 2023 academic year.

Chiloane says the matric results will be released on the 19th of January by the Basic Education Department. He also indicated that the learner placement process is on track.

“Over 250 000 unique qualifying applicants have been placed and over five thousand who’ve received offers of placement have not accepted the offers.”