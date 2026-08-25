Gauteng Education says 670 000 applications made online for Grade 1

The Gauteng Education Department says over 670 000 applications have been recorded on its online school admissions for Grade 1, ahead of the September 4 deadline.

Despite concerns raised by unions over the system, Gauteng Education MEC Lebogang Maile says the platform has not crashed and is providing a clearer picture of the province’s growing demand for school places.

He says Gauteng receives around 50 000 additional learners each year, largely driven by migration into the province, putting further pressure on available classrooms and resources.

Maile has urged parents to complete outstanding applications and submit all required documents before the system closes.

“We want parents anytime from October to expect SMSs and that’s why we want to ask parents not to change the phones and the numbers that they are using for application because those are the numbers and the email addresses that the system will be able to give them feedback and then they can be able to also contact us if they are not happy.”

Video: GDE 2027 online school applications for Grades 1 & 8 open on August 5