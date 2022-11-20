Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane has condemned unruly behaviour from learners, following the murder of a grade 11 learner at the Qalabotjha Secondary School in Vlakfontein on Thursday last week.

A fight broke out between a group of boys outside the school and the learner was fatally stabbed. The incident is suspected to be a result of gangsterism in the area.

Gauteng Education has reassured parents and students that schools are safe. The Department also says it will embark on a new programme to devise a practical intervention to mitigate school violence.

School safety

According to Chiloane the issue of school safety has become prominent again and violence in schools is unacceptable.

Chiloane further added that, “So far we know the alleged perpetrator has been arrested and the police are looking for witnesses to come forward. It’s believed that he’s from a rival gang and to a large extent a rival school. It is not necessarily a school problem but the community in it there issues of gansterism, crime and shootings. But what we want is for the perpetrator to really be taken to task for this. Learners should be protected at all times and those who do such crimes they should get to the point where they actually pay for their crimes.”

Video: Gauteng Education MEC Chiloane condemns unruly behaviour from learners