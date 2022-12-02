Gauteng’s Education MEC Matome Chiloane says he’s concerned about security threats at some high schools in Boksburg, east of Johannesburg. There was bomb threats at several schools in the area on Friday morning, that forced pupils to evacuate exam centres.

Police later pronounced the areas safe and learners continued with examinations.

“We are quite concerned because this caused a huge panic amongst our educators and learners who have had to be evacuated from exam centres and they started late with their paper, starting just after 11 o’clock this morning. That is quite concerning because it might play a significant role in affecting the mental strength of learners that are supposed to be writing their papers,” Gauteng Education spokesperson Steve Mabona explains.