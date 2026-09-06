Gauteng Education draws battle lines against placement syndicates

The Gauteng Education Department has drawn a hard line against corruption as it moves into the learner placement phase of the 2027 admissions process.

With applications for Grade 1 and Grade 8 now closed, the department has warned parents not to fall prey to individuals who promise to secure placements for their children in exchange for money.

Gauteng Education MEC Lebogang Maile says learner placement cannot be bought, warning that anyone attempting to manipulate the admissions process will face consequences.

Maile was providing an update following the closure of the 2027 Online Admissions application period on the 4th of September.

For thousands of Gauteng parents, securing a place for their children at their preferred schools has often proved challenging, with some resorting to unconventional means in a bid to secure placement.

But as the province prepares to place learners for the 2027 academic year, the Gauteng Education Department has issued a stern warning against corruption and fraud in the admissions process.

With the 2027 application window now closed, the focus shifts from applications to learner placements.

The Department says it has received hundreds of thousands of applications for Grade 1 and Grade 8, reflecting the immense pressure on Gauteng’s public schooling system.

For Gauteng, the challenge is now two-fold – finding space for every eligible learner and ensuring that the placement process is not undermined by corruption.

Parents whose children have applied for admission will have to wait until next month for placement communication to begin.