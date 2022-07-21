The Gauteng Education Department says it is confident that its online application system is stable enough to manage the application season.

From Friday, parents of prospective grade one and eight pupils will be able to register for the next academic year.

MEC for Education Panyaza Lesufi has held a media briefing ahead of the launch outlining the changes to the system.

Lesufi says they have upgraded the technical capacity to manage demand.

“We have made a single application, we have also upgraded our technical side to allow 40 000 people concurrently. Also 120 applications can be done per hour.”

The #2023OnlineAdmissionsGP application period for Grade 1 & Grade 8 will open on 22 July 2022 at 08:00 & close on 19 August 2022 at 00:00. Play your part! Apply online to secure your child’s space at a Gauteng public school for the 2023 academic year.@GautengProvince @Lesufi pic.twitter.com/VfQ1JeTNAt — Gauteng Department of Education (@EducationGP1) July 8, 2022



Gauteng Education spokesperson Steve Mabona has warned parents against trying to access the system before it goes live.

“ You know that we improve the system every year, you will understand that last year we were doing two phases, we are doing away with that. But in terms of the improvements, the MEC at a later stage will give us that. We would just like to remind parents not to start to log in now, in the system, they need to wait until 8 o’clock tomorrow. We know that some will start at midnight, rushing to access the system, which is not going to assist because they are not going to be in a position to access the system. So, tomorrow, at 8 o’clock we will be going live. “

Mabona says Lesufi will be in Mohllakeng on Friday to assist parents with applications:

