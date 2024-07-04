Gauteng e-Government MEC promises to prioritise internet roll out

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Newly elected Gauteng e-Government MEC from the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP), Bonginkosi Dhlamini, says his top priority will be to roll out internet connectivity to poor communities in the province.

Dlamini is one of the three new MECs from parties outside the African National Congress (ANC) who now form part of the Gauteng Government of Provincial Unity.

RISE Mzansi’s Vuyiswa Ramokgopa is the new MEC for Agriculture and Rural Development, whilst the Patriotic Alliance’s (PA) Sheila Mary Peters is the new MEC for Environment in the province.

Dhlamini says it is vital for poor communities to have access to the internet.

“Connectivity and data is very expensive for poor people and therefore we must make sure that we roll out the broadband even to poor communities. My passion is that poor people must have connectivity more especially those who are poor.”

“Because our data is very expensive … but at the same time we are not going to allow silos, all departments are custodians of ITC,” adds Dlamini.

Meanwhile, RISE Mzansi says it is confident that its member, Vuyiswa Ramokgopa, will prioritize the fight against hunger in the province.

Spokesperson Mabine Seabe says, “This is a significant moment for the 16 million people of Gauteng who now have a new leader who will work in the executive arm of the province to advance the fight to ending hunger, ensuring access to sufficient food and reforming food systems among other important issues, as we committed to do during our work in and with communities over the last 18-months.”

“RISE Mzansi would like to thank Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi and the people of the province for this opportunity to serve as part of the Provincial Government of Unity,” says Seabe.

The video below reports more on the story: