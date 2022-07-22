The Gauteng Department of Education says all parents of prospective grades one and eight learners will be able to access the online portal from Friday to ensure that their applications are processed even if they do not have a device or internet access.

The online admissions system to register for the next academic year will be online starting today.

The MEC held a media briefing ahead of the launch and he reassured parents that measures were in place to manage the application process.

Lesufi says over 200 in-person sites have been set up to assist parents.

“We have 48 decentralised walk-in centres, 105 libraries … free Wi-Fi,” adds Lesufi.

Lesufi has promised that every eligible learner will be placed in the province.

He says money has been allocated for the construction of additional classrooms to cater for the increasing demand for popular public schools.

“No child will be kicked out because class filled,” adds the MEC.

The video below is reporting on the online application system: