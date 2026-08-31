Gauteng DA calls on Lesufi to blacklist officials probed for graft

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has called on Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi to blacklist government officials who are being investigated for corruption.

The party says their names should be put on the National Central Register for Verification of Dismissals and Resignations, pending their disciplinary cases.

According to the DA, Lesufi’s failure to take action allowed some of these officials to be redeployed or appointed in other government positions.

The party was commenting after the former Health Department Head Arnold Lesiba Malotana was appointed as HOD for Public Safety in the City of Johannesburg.

Malotana was suspended by Lesufi in October last year, shortly after a Special Investigating Unit (SIU) investigation linked him to the R2 billion corruption scandal at Tembisa Hospital.

DA MPL Solly Msimanga says Lesufi must explain what disciplinary action has been taken against Malotana and other implicated officials and why their lifestyle audits have not been made public.

“Malotana is currently unfit to hold any government position because of the corruption allegations pending against him. And therefore, we want to make sure that premier Panyaza Lesufi makes the reports public now and to make sure that those that are implicated in wrongdoing are held to account and not given positions,” explains Msimanga.

-Reporting by Siphesihle Nhlapo

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