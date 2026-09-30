DA in Gauteng calls on Lesufi to address mass killings

The Democratic Alliance (DA) in Gauteng is calling on Premier Panyaza Lesufi to urgently address the issue of mass killings which have been plaguing the province.

In the latest incident this past weekend, 18 people were killed in a tavern shooting in Wedela on Gauteng’s West Rand.

A dedicated multidisciplinary team has since been appointed to investigate the incident, however, no arrests have yet been made.

The DA’s Michael Sun says, “Gauteng is fast becoming the epicentre of South Africa’s mass-killing crisis. Premier Panyaza Lesufi’s government seems unable to protect communities from ongoing violence. Three of the seven mass-killing incidents involving five or more deaths recorded nationally between 1 January and 27 September 2026 occurred in Gauteng, claiming 34 lives. Including the deadly Carletonville massacre where 18 people were killed and 18 were injured.”

Carletonville tavern shooting | Survivor recounts the attack: “I lay there like I’m dead”