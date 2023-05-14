Gauteng Premier Panyanza Lesufi says they are cutting the budget for food parcels in order to create more work opportunities in the province.

Lesufi has launched the Cleaning and Greening Expanded Public Works Programme at the Dobsonville stadium in Soweto on Sunday.

The programme has created 6000 temporary work opportunities. It aims to tackle littering and illegal dumping in townships, informal settlements and hostels.

The programme is also aimed at addressing food insecurity challenges at household level.

Gauteng Premier, Panyaza Lesufi launches the Cleaning and Greening Expanded Public Works Programme

Lesufi adds that the 12-month programme will be extended by a further 6 months.

“We’ve got the budget for the food parcels. And I really believe they are demeaning. Yes there are people who need it, it’s millions of Rands, but if you give people the opportunity and use that or part of it to ensure that it’s self-sustainable, rather than rely on hand-outs,” he says.

[WATCH]: Mam’Maipato Madlala, a Green Army member, expresses her gratitude for the opportunity to form part the programme. #BontleKeBotho #ZeroWaste #CleanerGP pic.twitter.com/sahFJapIof — Gauteng Provincial Gov (@GautengProvince) May 14, 2023