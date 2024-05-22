Gauteng Cogta MEC launches CCTV cameras on Small Street

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Gauteng Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, e-Government, Research and Development (Cogta) MEC Mzi Khumalo has launched the newly installed CCTV cameras on the notorious Small Street in the Johannesburg CBD.

This forms part of the Gauteng government’s intervention in the fight against crime and lawlessness in the CBD.

The Gauteng Provincial Government in its endeavour to intensify the fight against crime, has deployed various tactics that utilise technology to enhance law enforcement including deploying CCTV cameras, drones and e-Panic Buttons to combat crime.

Since April 2023, over 150 cameras have been installed in all the Gauteng regions, including Small Street, which is notorious for muggings and robberies.

The cameras are meant to reduce crime and enhance public safety for residents, businesses, and visitors.

In February 2024, the Gauteng government also announced a partnership with Vumacam, gaining immediate access to its extensive network of over 6,000 cameras in Gauteng.

The partnership will also see the expansion of camera coverage to underserved areas, particularly within townships, informal settlements, areas with high crime spots, and other public places.