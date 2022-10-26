The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (OUTA) says Gauteng can now move on from the E-toll saga. This comes after Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana stated that the national fiscus will now assume 70% of the E-toll-related debt while the Gauteng Provincial Government will be accountable for 30% along with the upkeep of the physical infrastructure.

OUTA’s CEO Wayne Duvenage says, “What his message today clearly signaled is that there’s no need to continue with e-Tolling, as the funding mechanism for those Gauteng freeway bonds, which essentially means it is the end of E-tolls, and we believe the minister of transport as he has indicated will be announcing this shortly. What that really means is that they got to declare these Gauteng roads as non-tolled roads, so that we can move on with this chapter once and for all. It’s taken them a long time but we have finally got there.”

Godongwana says SANRAL’s debt is estimated at R47 billion.

