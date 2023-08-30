The Gauteng Legislature’s Committee on Community Safety has called for more efforts by law enforcement agencies to fight crime in the province.

This, as Gauteng’s crime statistics for the first quarter of the 2023/24 financial year show an increase of 4%.

According to the statistics presented by Gauteng Police Commissioner Elias Mawela before the committee yesterday, about 1 489 women and 47 children were murdered during the period under review.

And that robberies at residential and business premises increased by 13.7% and 1.8% respectively.

The committee notes that Gauteng appears to be recording an increase from quarter to quarter on its crime statistics which it says paints a worrying picture in terms of efforts curb crime in the province.

The committee’s chairperson Bandile Masuku says, “While we note the increase in the above mentioned crimes, the committee has noted a decrease in crimes such as cash in transit which has decreased by 38.9%, truck hijackings which decreased by 40.5%. The level of violence directed towards police officers in the province is becoming a devastating concern to the committee. It was reported that a total of 12 police officers lost their lives during this period, the committee will like to extend is condolences to the families and the colleagues of these officers who sacrifice their lives to fight and prevent crime.”

