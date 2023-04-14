The African National Congress (ANC) in Gauteng will meet with the leadership of Patriotic Alliance (PA) on Saturday.

This comes after PA leader Gayton McKenzie announced that his party will support ActionSA’s motion of no confidence against the current mayor in the City of Johannesburg, Thapelo Amad.

Speaking to the media, the chairperson of ANC in Gauteng Panyaza Lesufi said both parties have been in conversation for two days on a way forward.

McKenzie made news after he said the Johannesburg coalition had initially chosen Margaret Arnolds from the African Independent Congress to become mayor but the ANC had said Amad should be voted in.

Lesufi explains. “We have spoken to the PA last night; we spoke to the PA this morning. They have requested a meeting tomorrow, as long as they are still part of the mayoral committee in Johannesburg, we are of the view that they are still part of the coalition and there are processes that we can engage with them on that particular specter and that will be unfortunate if that will be the case. We still feel that they are part of the coalition or government of local unity.”