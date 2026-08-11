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Gauteng adds seven new mobile clinics to boost healthcare access

Gauteng government employee seen inside a mobile clinic.
  • Gauteng government employee seen inside a mobile clinic.
  • Image Credits :
  • X@GautengHealth
SABC

Gauteng is expanding its mobile clinic fleet as the province grapples with growing communities and increasing demand for healthcare services.

The Gauteng Health Department has added seven fully equipped mobile clinics, bringing the provincial fleet to 53.

The units will be deployed across Johannesburg, Tshwane, Ekurhuleni and Sedibeng, targeting communities with limited access to fixed healthcare facilities.

The department’s spokesperson Steve Mabona says the clinics will provide services including HIV and TB testing, screening for hypertension and diabetes, as well as referrals for patients requiring further care.

“Services for women, children and young people, hypertension and diabetes screening, health promotion and patient referrals. The department will monitor the clinics to ensure that they are properly maintained, staffed, equipped and deployed where they are needed most.”

 

 -Reporting by Culvin Mabasa

 

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